‘Friends’ Memorabilia Up For Auction

Fans of the TV show “Friends” can now own clothing worn by the stars, the famous orange couch from Central Perk, and show scripts!

It’s all part of the 30th anniversary celebration of the iconic sitcom. Warner Bros. Television and Julien’s Auctions are auctioning several items right now online, with more to come during a live auction on September 23rd.

You can see the list of items up for auction, including the Gellar Cup, artwork from Monica’s apartment, and a ‘Central Perk’ sign!

Many of the items are reproductions, but the clothing items were actually worn by the characters on the show.

A “Chandler Bing” sweater, worn by the late Matthew Perry, has a current bid of $1,500.

A sweater worn by Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green has a current bid of $6,000!

The show premiered nearly 30 years ago, on September 22, 1994.

Julien’s said the auction “serves as a tribute to the show’s enduring legacy, providing fans with a unique opportunity to own a tangible piece of television history.”