with Chris Cruise


The New Richest Female Musician Is…

Taylor Swift

Bet you can’t guess who just was named the world’s richest female musician…

Taylor Swift grabbed the distinction from Rihanna!

Forbes Magazine reported that Swift is now worth a reported $1.6 billion. One of the biggest reasons for the jump? Her sold-out Eras Tour!

Rihanna previously had a net worth of $1.7 billion, mainly due to her cosmetic and lingerie brands. She now slips to second with a current net worth of $1.4 billion.

By the way, in case you were wondering about the world’s richest musician, either male or female? Well, that status goes to Jay-Z, with a net worth of $2.5 billion!

We’re guessing Swift’s net worth could go up even more, as she’s set to resume her Eras Tour next week.

 

