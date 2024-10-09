Coldplay Coming Back to the U.S.

Coldplay has been playing their way across the world, but they haven’t made a tour stop in the U.S. in nearly a year.

That’s about to change – with the band announcing they will play nine stadium shows in North America next summer!

The tour announcement comes just after the release of the group’s new album Moon Music.

Stops are scheduled in Las Vegas, Denver, and Toronto. You can find the tour schedule here, and get ticket information. The official on-sale is Friday, October 11.

Coldplay just made their 8th appearance this past weekend on “Saturday Night Live.” Check it out!