Return to Genovia

Yes, it’s true!

There’s going to be a “Princess Diaries 3!”

Anne Hathaway shared the news in an Instagram reel.

She holds up one finger and it cuts to her character Mia from the first film, “Princess Diaries” from 2001.

Then she holds up two fingers and it cuts to Julie Andrews’ Queen Clarisse from “Princess Diaries 2: The Royal Engagement” from 2004.

Then, Hathaway holds up three fingers and says “Shut up!”

The caption reads “Miracles happen. Back to Genovia the fairytale continues.”

We have no idea what the plot of the third installment will be, but we’re guessing it will pick up 20 years after the second film, with Princess/Queen Mia actively participating in royal life in the fictional kingdom of Genovia.

Stay tuned!