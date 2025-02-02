The Grammys Are TONIGHT! Who Will Perform?

We are so ready to watch music’s biggest night!

The 67th Grammy Awards are TONIGHT in Los Angeles.

The Recording Academy said more than 20 musicians will perform during the show, which will broadcast live on CBS and online on Paramount+.

Here’s the full list of performers:

Benson Boone

Billie Eilish

Brad Paisley

Brittany Howard

Chappell Roan

Charli XCX

Coldplay’s Chris Martin

Cynthia Erivo

Doechii

Herbie Hancock

Jacob Collier

Janelle Monáe

John Legend

Lainey Wilson

RAYE

Sabrina Carpenter

Shakira

Sheryl Crow

St. Vincent

Stevie Wonder

Teddy Swims

The show will feature special performances, including the ‘In Memoriam’ segment, a salute to Quincy Jones, and performances honoring the spirit of Los Angeles in the wake of the wildfires.

Beyoncé is up for 11 Grammys tonight. Taylor Swift has six nominations.

Trevor Noah will host from Crypto.com Arena starting at 7pm CT.