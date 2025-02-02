with Chris Cruise


The Grammys Are TONIGHT! Who Will Perform?

Grammy Awards
We are so ready to watch music’s biggest night!

The 67th Grammy Awards are TONIGHT in Los Angeles.

The Recording Academy said more than 20 musicians will perform during the show, which will broadcast live on CBS and online on Paramount+.

Here’s the full list of performers:

  • Benson Boone
  • Billie Eilish
  • Brad Paisley
  • Brittany Howard
  • Chappell Roan
  • Charli XCX
  • Coldplay’s Chris Martin
  • Cynthia Erivo
  • Doechii
  • Herbie Hancock
  • Jacob Collier
  • Janelle Monáe
  • John Legend
  • Lainey Wilson
  • RAYE
  • Sabrina Carpenter
  • Shakira
  • Sheryl Crow
  • St. Vincent
  • Stevie Wonder
  • Teddy Swims

The show will feature special performances, including the ‘In Memoriam’ segment, a salute to Quincy Jones, and performances honoring the spirit of Los Angeles in the wake of the wildfires.

Beyoncé is up for 11 Grammys tonight. Taylor Swift has six nominations.

Trevor Noah will host from Crypto.com Arena starting at 7pm CT.

