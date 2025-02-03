Grammys: The Winners & Biggest Moments

The 2025 Grammy Awards were handed out last night – and it did indeed live up to its reputation as music’s biggest night!

There were incredible performances, stunned reactions, heartfelt acceptance speeches, backflips, touching tributes, some cringe moments, and so much more!

Yes, we know we’re all about THROWBACK music of the 2000s, but music is music and hey, this is the GRAMMYS!

So here are the 10 Biggest Moments from the 67th Grammy Awards!

Beyoncé finally won Album of the Year for Cowboy Carter. She said in her acceptance speech, “I just feel very full and very honored. It’s been many, many years. Just want to thank the Grammys, every songwriter, every collaborator, every producer, all of the hard work.” The album also won Best Country Album. Kendrick Lamar won five Grammys – including Song and Record of the Year for “Not Like Us,” his ‘diss’ track of Drake. Next up, the halftime show of that big football game next week! We were actually rooting for everyone in the Best New Artist category this year. They performed in a series that had us mesmerized start to finish – including Benson Boone’s on-stage backflips and a fun line dance behind Shaboozey. We may be Throwback but there is some serious new talent out there! Chappell Roan won that Grammy for Best New Artist – and called for music labels to treat struggling artists more fairly with a livable wage, health insurance, and other protections. Bold move. Doechii became only the third woman in history to win Best Rap Album, and she brought her mom onstage with her to accept the award. She tearfully said, “I know that there is some Black girl out there, so many Black women out there, that are watching me right now, and I want to tell you, you can do it. Anything is possible.” The show got off to a fantastic start with a tribute to Los Angeles. The band Dawes (made up of Taylor Goldsmith — whose home with his wife Mandy Moore was damaged in the wildfires — and brother Griffin Goldsmith, whose home burned down), sang Randy Newman’s “I Love L.A.” They were joined onstage by John Legend, Sheryl Crow, Brad Paisley, St. Vincent, and Brittany Howard. Forget the ads for the big game next week – the ads during the Grammys were awesome! The Grammys kept encouraging everyone watching to donate to fire relief, and they used ad time to help some of the businesses affected by the wildfires. The cherry on top – musicians appeared in the ads! Doja Cat appeared in an ad for a flower shop, Avril Lavigne appeared in one for a skater shop, and the Jonas Brothers appeared in a Lost Stuffy ad. Brilliant. The tribute to Quincy Jones was wonderful. Janelle Monáe moonwalked while singing Michael Jackson, Cynthia Erivo sang “Fly Me to the Moon,” and Stevie Wonder did “Bluesette” before launching into “We Are the World!” The Beatles and the Rolling Stones both won! The Beatles won Best Rock Performance for “Now and Then,” and the Stones won Best Rock Album for Hackney Diamonds. The outfits – we loved some, we hated some, we were downright confused by some, and some were just not enough… fabric. Will Smith’s son Jaden Smith wore a castle on his head, Kanye West’s wife walked the red carpet in a completely sheer slip, Taylor Swift rocked Chiefs red, Lady Gaga dressed all in black. Music artists express themselves through music and fashion!

Host Trevor Noah was superb – very witty and complimentary, never mean. He also announced during the telecast that at least $7 million had been raised for fire relief efforts.

Here’s the complete list of winners!