The Biggest Moments from FireAid Concert

Music brings people together – and last night, it did just that at the FireAid benefit concert in Los Angeles.

Actually, there were two concerts held simultaneously: one at the Intuit Dome and the other at the Kia Forum.

The night was a fundraiser – to help those impacted by the Southern California wildfires and to help prevent future fire disasters.

Billie Eilish, Green Day, Joni Mitchell, John Fogerty, Gracie Abrams, No Doubt, Jelly Roll, Stevie Nicks, Katy Perry, Alanis Morissette, John Mayer, Pink, Olivia Rodrigo, Lady Gaga, Stevie Wonder, Peso Pluma and the Red Hot Chili Peppers all took the stage. Dave Matthews had to drop out for a family emergency.

It wasn’t music’s biggest night – that’s reserved for the Grammys on Sunday – but it was pretty darn incredible!

Here are 10 Big Moments from the night:

Billie Eilish joined Green Day for the first song from the Forum, “Last Night on Earth.” Billy Crystal hosted the show from the Forum and said he was wearing the same clothes he had on when he fled his house, which was destroyed by the flames. Alanis Morrissette sang “Hand in My Pocket” and then went into “Thank U,” which got big cheers from the audience. Joni Mitchell performed “Both Sides Now” to the delight of the crowd. Earth, Wind, & Fire absolutely killed it with “September.” No Doubt reunited again last night, for the songs “Just a Girl” and “Don’t Speak.” Stevie Nicks singing “Landslide” was an absolutely stunning moment. We were treated to a bit of a Nirvana reunion! Dave Grohl and the surviving members of Nirvana, Krist Novoselic and Pat Smear, performed with four guest vocalists: St. Vincent, Kim Gordon (Sonic Youth), Joan Jett, and Grohl’s daughter Violet Grohl. Red Hot Chili Peppers were an obvious choice to perform with all their songs about California – and Flea performed in a Speedo(!) Lady Gaga closed the night down with a new song she wrote with her fiancé, about how time can heal.

If you missed it, you can watch on a streaming service: Max, Prime, Netflix, AppleTV, Hulu, etc. It really was a spectacular coming together of musical talent for a good cause!

You may also go HERE for more information on how to help the fire relief effort.