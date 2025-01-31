Have You Heard? Bon Jovi/Pitbull Team Up

ICYMI, Jon Bon Jovi teamed up with Pitbull for a fun new remix of the classic Bon Jovi song, “It’s My Life!”

The song is called “Now Or Never” – you can hear the original song’s riff and chorus, with some new verses from Pitbull!

You may be wondering how these two came to work together?! They apparently became friends after they met at the 2017 Songwriters Hall of Fame induction. They also performed together at a tribute to Jimmy Buffett.

We’ve included two versions of the song – the official video, and their joint performance of the song at the 2024 Latin Grammys in November.

Check it out!