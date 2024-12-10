Taylor Treats Her Crew

One thing is for sure – Taylor Swift knows how to say thank you!

According to Rolling Stone, Swift has gifted the people working her Eras Tour with $197 million in bonuses!

That means all the truck drivers, production staff, lighting and sound teams, caterers, security, band, dancers, stylists, video team members, and more!

It did take a lot of hard work and long hours to pull off the most successful tour of all time: The Eras Tour performed 152 shows, in front of over 10 million people, bringing in over $2 billion in ticket sales.

One outlet figured that she spent 484 hours singing over the past one year and eight months, the equivalent of 20 straight days.

Pretty incredible!