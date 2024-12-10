with Chris Cruise


Taylor Treats Her Crew

Security guard pours water for fan ahead of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in Stockholm, Sweden, on Sunday, May 19, 2024.

One thing is for sure – Taylor Swift knows how to say thank you!

According to Rolling Stone, Swift has gifted the people working her Eras Tour with $197 million in bonuses!

That means all the truck drivers, production staff, lighting and sound teams, caterers, security, band, dancers, stylists, video team members, and more!

It did take a lot of hard work and long hours to pull off the most successful tour of all time: The Eras Tour performed 152 shows, in front of over 10 million people, bringing in over $2 billion in ticket sales.

One outlet figured that she spent 484 hours singing over the past one year and eight months, the equivalent of 20 straight days.

Pretty incredible!

 

