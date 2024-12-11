New Game Show Puts ‘Friends’ Fans To The Test

OK, if you think you’re the ultimate “Friends” fan, this new game show might be for you!

“Fast Friends” will premiere Thursday, December 19th on Max. Whitney Cummings will host, testing super fans with “Friends” facts and more!

The game show will take place on the sets of the show, including Monica and Rachel’s apartment. Here’s the official description: From racing through Rachel and Monica’s apartment to darting across Joey and Chandler’s bachelor pad and grabbing a coffee at Central Perk, fans will re-live their favorite moments while being put to the test with trivia, puzzles, and games.

We’ll be following along for sure… do you remember the name of the groom Rachel ditched on their wedding day? What was Chandler’s job? Who was Monica’s first kiss? If you know the answers to those, you might be able to play along from home!

Check out the trailer: