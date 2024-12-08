‘The Eras Tour’ Ends Tonight

She’s been on tour for one year and eight months.

She’s performed at 151 shows around the globe.

She’s probably brought in $2.6 billion by this point.

And tonight, Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour all comes to an end in Vancouver.

To say the Eras Tour has been epic – is an understatement.

“From attendance to size, it just kind of captured the imagination of the world for two years,” said Dave Brooks of Billboard magazine. “There’s really nothing [like it] that we’ve ever seen before.”

Taylor’s guitarist, Paul Sidoti, wrote a tribute to his time on the tour on Instagram before the final three Vancouver shows.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paul Sidoti (@paul_sidoti)

Backup dancer Kameron Saunders also wrote on Instagram, predicting he may be shedding some tears at the final show!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kameron N. Saunders (@kamnsaunders)

Another post from dancer Kevin Scheitzbach – who can’t believe it’s time to say goodbye.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kevin Scheitzbach (@kevin_kid_xs)

And one more – from dancer Raphael Thomas, who has big roles in the performances of “tolerate it” and “Style.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raphael “The Sandman” Thomas (@rastapha)

The final Eras Tour show starts at 6:45pm PST at BC Place in Vancouver, British Columbia. Gracie Abrams is opening. We’re guessing there will be some celebrity sightings in the crowd, plus some more surprise guests?

The only question moving forward is – what will she think of next?