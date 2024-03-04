with Chris Cruise


Taylor Teases Surprises On Disney+ “Eras Tour”

The highest-grossing concert film and documentary in history is coming soon to the Disney+ streaming service – with a few surprises!

Swift wrote on social media this morning that her concert film “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version)” will debut on Disney+ starting March 14th at 6pm PT/8pm CT.

It will also include “cardigan” and four new acoustic songs… one of which is “Maroon,” from her album Midnights.

Swift has only played “Maroon” four times on her Eras Tour: in New Jersey, Los Angeles, Mexico City, and Sydney, Australia.

“The Eras Tour” concert film has earned over $261.6 million globally, surpassing the previous record holder, “This Is It” from Michael Jackson in 2009.

