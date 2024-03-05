Taylor Swift Tells Fans To Vote

Taylor Swift is encouraging her fans to get out and vote today. It’s Super Tuesday in the U.S and fifteen states are holding their presidential nominating contests.

President Joe Biden is the frontrunner for Democrats and is not facing any serious challengers.

Former President Donald Trump is the frontrunner for the Republican nomination but still faces a challenge from former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley.

Swift posted on her Instagram story today “I wanted to remind you guys to vote the people who most represent YOU into power. If you haven’t already, make a plan to vote today.”

Contests are being held in Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, and the territory of American Samoa.

Swift’s impact on encouraging people to vote has been significant, especially among her younger fans. In September, she encouraged fans to sign up on National Voter Registration Day and vote.org reported a 22.5% increase in voter registrations compared to the previous year.

Swift first spoke out in 2018. “I always have and always will cast my vote based on which candidate will protect and fight for the human rights I believe we all deserve in this country. I believe in the fight for LGBTQ rights, and that any form of discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender is WRONG. I believe that the systemic racism we still see in this country towards people of color is terrifying, sickening and prevalent,” she wrote in an Instagram post.