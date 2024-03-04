Rihanna Returns To The Stage

Rihanna returned to the stage for her first full-length concert in eight years!

The superstar performed at a lavish, over-the-top, pre-wedding party for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar, India on Friday.

Ambani is the son of multi-billionaire Mukesh Ambani, the chairman of Reliance Industries. His net worth is upwards of $113 billion!

The Associated Press reports Rihanna was paid a staggering $6 million for her 90-minute performance. There were 1,200 people in attendance, including Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, and Ivanka Trump.

The party was definitely one for the ages – although the Ambani family is used to throwing extravagant bashes. When Isha Ambani married in 2018, Beyonce performed at the ceremony, and when the older brother Akash married in 2019, Chris Martin of Coldplay performed with the Chainsmokers.

Rihanna did perform at the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show, but her last full concert was in 2016 during her Anti World Tour.

There are clips of her performances circulating on X, formerly Twitter, as she sang “Work,” “Umbrella,” “Stay,” and “We Found Love.”

Reactions to her performance are mixed, with some fans calling it lazy and boring… while others said she definitely brought it and it was great to see her back on stage!

Take a look at this clip below… by the way, the soon-to-be newlyweds will officially tie the knot in Mumbai on July 12!