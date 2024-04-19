Taylor Swift’s Surprise: A Double Album

Taylor Swift’s newest album “The Tortured Poets Department” was released at midnight. Two hours later, a big surprise for Swifties – it’s actually a double album, with the release of 15 more tracks!

That’s right, the new double album has 31 tracks – that’s 13 backwards!

She wrote on Instagram that she just had a lot more to say…

Many fans expected this album to address the end of her six-year relationship with Joe Alwyn, and it does, but she references other relationships, too. As she wrote in a poem included in the album, “It’s the worst men that I write best.”

Rolling Stone’s reviewer said this might be Swift’s most personal album yet, writing that “Tortured Poets has the intimate sound of Folklore and Evermore, but with a coating of Midnights synth-pop gloss.”

“Fortnight” featuring Post Malone is the first single off the album. The music video will be released tonight at 8 p.m. ET.