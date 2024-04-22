Look Who’s Headed to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

It’s official! Mary J. Blige, Cher, Dave Matthews Band, Foreigner, Peter Frampton, Kool & The Gang, Ozzy Osbourne, and A Tribe Called Quest will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this year!

The inductees must have released their first commercial recording at least 25 years prior to the year of nomination, and created music that changed the course of rock & roll.

Additionally, Jimmy Buffett, MC5, Dionne Warwick, and Norman Whitfield will receive the Musical Excellence Award.

The induction ceremony will be held October 19 in Cleveland, Ohio and will air live on Disney+.

“Rock & Roll is an ever-evolving amalgam of sounds that impacts culture and moves generations,” John Sykes, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation chairman, said in a statement. “This diverse group of inductees each broke down musical barriers and influenced countless artists that followed in their footsteps.”

Other nominees this year included Sinead O’Connor, Lenny Kravitz, and Mariah Carey.

We gathered up hit songs from each inductee – enjoy this trip down memory lane!