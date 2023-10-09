Taylor Swift To Break Box Office Record Next?

Taylor Swift’s “The Eras Tour” is already on track to be the highest-grossing tour of all time, so it makes sense that a film about the tour is already breaking box office records!

“Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” hits theaters worldwide on Friday, October 13. It’s set to debut to at least $100 million domestically, and could go as high as $125 million.

The film made $26 million in ticket revenue during just the first day of pre-sales!

It would be the biggest opening weekend for any film since “Barbie” earned $162 million in late July.

Of course, it doesn’t hurt that theaters are selling tickets for $19.89, in reference to Swift’s hit album “1989”. Her “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” will be released October 27.

Theaters are also selling exclusive merchandise, like popcorn buckets and drink cups.

No doubt Swift has the golden touch and her ‘Swifties’ are hungry for more! “The Eras Tour” itself is projected to gross $2.2 billion in North American ticket sales alone!

The tour picks up in Buenos Aires, Argentina on November 9.