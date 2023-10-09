Cher Is Back With a Christmas Album

Cher is about to release her first studio album of original material in 10 years! Her new album “Christmas” features 13 songs, four of which are originals.

The first song to be lifted from the album is “DJ Play a Christmas Song,” which you can listen to below!

The album will also feature collaborations with artists like Stevie Wonder, Michael Bublé, Cyndi Lauper, Darlene Love, and Tyga.

Cher told Billboard Magazine that she had no intention of ever doing a Christmas album. “But [Warner Records] said, ‘Why don’t you do a Christmas album, Cher?’ and I said if I can do my version I’ll do it, and they were very pleasant,” she said. “I never say this about my own records but I’m really proud of this one. It is one of the most amazing highlights of my career.”

The full album “Christmas” is out October 20. Her “Believe 25th Anniversary (Deluxe Edition) will be out in November.