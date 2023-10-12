The Eras Tour Film: What To Expect

Taylor Swift is out to conquer the box office next! Fans are already raving about “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Concert Film” that premiered last night in Los Angeles.

Swift attended the premiere at LA’s Grove AMC Theater, wearing a blue gown and posing for pictures with fans. One of those fans: Beyonce! Swift posted a sweet thank you on her Instagram account.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

Swift also revealed there will be additional early access showings “due to unprecedented demand.” The film was originally slated to open worldwide on Friday the 13th. More showtimes are also being added throughout the weekend.

If you’re planning to go, here’s a few things to know!

It is strictly a concert film. Fans who were hoping for some extras, like behind-the-scenes footage with Taylor, won’t find it in this film. It was shot when Swift performed at the SoFi stadium near Los Angeles. If you were lucky enough to see her perform on the Eras Tour, this film will be like reliving that experience, but with better seats!

That said, the film is shorter than the concert itself. AMC says the film’s runtime is 2 hours and 48 minutes. Swift’s actual Eras Tour concert would typically run almost 3 and a half hours. Some songs will get cut, like “The Archer” and “Cardigan,” but one report said Swift still sings more than 40 songs in the film. The costume changes account for some of the cuts, too, as those are barely noticeable in the film.

There will of course be souvenirs! There are Taylor Swift popcorn buckets and drink cups, and many theaters are inventing specialty drinks and treats. Others will have photo backdrops so Swifties can take selfies in their concert ‘fits… and then share on social.

The movie is slated to stay in theaters through November 5th. There’s no word yet on whether the movie will hit a streaming service.