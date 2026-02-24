‘Lizzie McGuire’ Dad Robert Carradine Has Died

The actor who played dad to Hillary Duff on “Lizzie McGuire” has died.

Robert Carradine was 71 and battled bipolar disorder, his family shared in a statement.

“It is with profound sadness that we must share that our beloved father, grandfather, uncle, and brother Robert Carradine has passed away. In a world that can feel so dark, Bobby was always a beacon on light to everyone around him. We are bereft at the loss of this beautiful soul and want to acknowledge Bobby’s valiant struggle against his nearly two-decade battle with Bipolar Disorder. We hope his journey can shine a light and encourage addressing the stigma that attaches to mental illness. At this time we ask for the privacy to grieve this unfathomable loss. With gratitude for your understanding and compassion.”

Carradine was first known as the nerdy Lewis in “Revenge of the Nerds” in 1984. He went on to play other roles over the years and from 2001 to 2004, was known to Throwback 2K fans as dad Sam in the Disney Channel show “Lizzie McGuire” and “The Lizzie McGuire Movie.”

Duff shared an Instagram post paying tribute to her on-screen dad.

The Carradine family is well-known in film and television: his father was John Carradine, one of the old Hollywood greats, his brothers – David and Keith Carradine – also actors, and his niece, actress Martha Plimpton.

Keith Carradine told Deadline that the family hopes to educate about bipolar disorder. “We want people to know it, and there is no shame in it,” he said. “It is an illness that got the best of him, and I want to celebrate him for his struggle with it, and celebrate his beautiful soul. He was profoundly gifted, and we will miss him every day. We will take solace in how funny he could be, how wise and utterly accepting and tolerant he was. That’s who my baby brother was.”

If you or someone you love is battling mental illness, help is available. The NAMI HelpLine is available M-F, 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. ET. Call 800-950-6264, or text “NAMI” to 62640.