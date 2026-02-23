Swift Nears Record Territory With 14th No. 1 Hit

Taylor Swift just scored her 14th No. 1 song on the Billboard Hot 100 with “Opalite” officially taking the top spot!

It’s her second No. 1 from her album The Life of a Showgirl. The first, “Ophelia,” spent 10 weeks at No. 1.

“Opalite” now has Swift tied with Rihanna for the most No. 1 songs in the history of the chart. They are tied for third. In second, Mariah Carey, with 19 No. 1s. The Beatles are first, with 20 No. 1 songs.

Interestingly enough, Billboard just had a rule change that may have delayed “Opalite” on the path to No. 1. Free YouTube streams no longer count in the calculation of a hit. So, that could be why Swift chose to debut her “Opalite” video on Apple Music and Spotify. The video didn’t hit YouTube until three days after its release.

Let’s see how long “Opalite” stays on top!