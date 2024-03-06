‘Freaky Friday 2’ Is Happening!

It looks like Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis will team up for a sequel to the favorite 2003 comedy film “Freaky Friday!”

Lohan was a guest on “Andy Cohen Live” and said “It is [true]. I don’t want to say too much. And we’re both excited. I’m gonna speak for Jamie.”

Lohan also told People Magazine that a sequel is in progress, but there’s no word yet on filming or a possible release date.

Lohan and Curtis starred as a mother and daughter who swap bodies in the 2003 film. It grossed more than $160 million at the worldwide box office.

Lohan stepped away from the spotlight for a number of years but is now a wife, new mother, and has a three-film deal with Netflix.

She told People that “I think we’re going to have a lot of fun with this!”