Swift’s New Video Features BTS Tour Moments

Taylor Swift just dropped a new music video for her song “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.” The video features behind-the-scenes moments from the Eras Tour in Europe!

The video shows Swift rehearsing with her dancers, pumping up before a performance, climbing into the ‘cleaning cart,’ and more!

The video’s release comes after her final show at Wembley Stadium in London, the end of the European leg of the Eras Tour. Florence Welch joined her for a performance of “Florida!!!” and Jack Antonoff hit the stage for “Getaway Car.”

Swift is now on a break for two months, enough time to catch a football game or two! She’ll close out the Eras Tour beginning in October with shows in Miami, New Orleans, Indianapolis, and Vancouver.