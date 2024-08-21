What Did Ashanti and Nelly Name Their Baby?

Remember in July when we said Nelly and Ashanti liked to keep us guessing?

There were reports that Ashanti had given birth to their first child together, but no actual confirmation.

Well, it seems that was, in fact, the truth!

The singers welcomed their baby boy on July 18. A rep confirmed to People Magazine that his name is Kareem Kenkaide Hayes.

Ashanti posted on Instagram about her postpartum journey.

She shared a photo of herself in disposable underwear and said in a video, “Four weeks postpartum. You have no idea what this body can do.”