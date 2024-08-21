with Chris Cruise


What Did Ashanti and Nelly Name Their Baby?

Ashanti
Jan 30, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Recording artist Ashanti sings the national anthem before the AFC Championship game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Remember in July when we said Nelly and Ashanti liked to keep us guessing?

There were reports that Ashanti had given birth to their first child together, but no actual confirmation.

Well, it seems that was, in fact, the truth!

The singers welcomed their baby boy on July 18. A rep confirmed to People Magazine that his name is Kareem Kenkaide Hayes.

Ashanti posted on Instagram about her postpartum journey.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti)


She shared a photo of herself in disposable underwear and said in a video, “Four weeks postpartum. You have no idea what this body can do.”

Nelly and Ashanti got married on December 27, 2023.

Congratulations on the new arrival!

Continue Reading
You might also like
Entertainment News

Swift’s New Video Features BTS Tour Moments

Entertainment News

Jennifer Lopez Files For Divorce

Entertainment News

Aerosmith On An Upswing

Entertainment News

Creating The Next Big Pop Sensation

More Stories

New Signs Rihanna is FINALLY Releasing New Music

Celine’s Spectacular Comeback

Ashanti & Nelly Like To Keep Us Guessing

Jennifer Lopez’s Top 5 Songs

1 of 122