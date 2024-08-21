Jennifer Lopez Files For Divorce

Following weeks and months of speculation, Jennifer Lopez officially filed for divorce from actor Ben Affleck.

Lopez filed for dissolution of their two-year marriage in Los Angeles on Tuesday, according to an entry on the Los Angeles Superior Court docket. The filing was made exactly two years after their formal wedding ceremony in Georgia in 2022. They first eloped in Las Vegas in July 2022.

There were first hints of trouble in the spring, when Lopez canceled her summer tour to spend time with family. The two also put their Beverly Hills mansion up for sale.

“Bennifer,” as the couple was called when they first got together, have had a long love story.

They met on the set of the movie “Gigli” and Affleck first proposed in 2002. In 2003, they postponed their wedding, and by January 2004, they had split.

Both went on to marry other people. Affleck married and divorced actress Jennifer Garner, Lopez married and divorced singer Marc Anthony.

They got back together in 2021 and Affleck proposed a second time in April 2022. They eloped three months later.

A source told People Magazine that “she’s very disappointed and sad, but Ben hasn’t given her any signs that he wants to continue their marriage. He hasn’t shown any commitment and interest in making their marriage work. It’s gotten to the point that she just needs to look out for herself.”

Lopez shares two children with Anthony, while Affleck has three children with his ex-wife Garner.

Here’s a look back to happier times for the two, when Affleck appeared in J.Lo’s music videos!