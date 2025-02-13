Sound Similar? Lady Gaga and Tears for Fears

Lady Gaga’s new album Mayhem may mark a return to the kind of peppy pop-dance music that first put her on the map in the late 2000s.

Her new song “Abracadabra” had its video premiere during the Super Bowl and it immediately got her fans talking – the upbeat tempo, the stunning dance sequences, the visuals…

And, as it turns out, because it also sounds similar to the 1982 Tears for Fears song “Mad World!”

A TikTok user first pointed out the similarity, and it’s been gaining some traction ever since.

Here’s the TikTok comparison:

And here’s both songs so you can listen to both and see what you think!