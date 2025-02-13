with Chris Cruise


Sound Similar? Lady Gaga and Tears for Fears

Lady Gaga
Feb 2, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Lady Gaga at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY

Lady Gaga’s new album Mayhem may mark a return to the kind of peppy pop-dance music that first put her on the map in the late 2000s.

Her new song “Abracadabra” had its video premiere during the Super Bowl and it immediately got her fans talking – the upbeat tempo, the stunning dance sequences, the visuals…

And, as it turns out, because it also sounds similar to the 1982 Tears for Fears song “Mad World!”

A TikTok user first pointed out the similarity, and it’s been gaining some traction ever since.

Here’s the TikTok comparison:

@jarredjermaine Does the chorus of Lady Gaga “Abracadabra” have a similar melody to this Tears For Fears song? #ladygaga #music ♬ original sound – jarred jermaine

And here’s both songs so you can listen to both and see what you think!

 

