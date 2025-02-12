with Chris Cruise


Backstreet’s Back – In Vegas!

The Backstreet Boys
The Backstreet Boys ticketmaster.com

The Backstreet Boys are back again – this time, for an epic residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas!

Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, Brian Littrell, AJ McLean, and Kevin Richardson just announced their “Into the Millennium” experience – named after their 1999 album Millennium. 

The group will perform on nine dates in July.

The Boys teased the announcement with an Instagram post and then made it official!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Backstreet Boys (@backstreetboys)

Looks like they’re not playing games with our heart, everybody – this is really happening!

Check out the presale and other details now by clicking HERE. 

Continue Reading
You might also like
Entertainment News

Sheryl Crow’s Top 5 Throwback 2K Songs

Entertainment News

See Kelly Clarkson in Vegas

Entertainment News

Beyoncé Tour Dates

Entertainment News

Grammys: The Winners & Biggest Moments

More Stories

The Grammys Are TONIGHT! Who Will Perform?

The Biggest Moments from FireAid Concert

Have You Heard? Bon Jovi/Pitbull Team Up

2025 Grammys: Performers, Tributes, & More!

1 of 144