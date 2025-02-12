Backstreet’s Back – In Vegas!

The Backstreet Boys are back again – this time, for an epic residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas!

Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, Brian Littrell, AJ McLean, and Kevin Richardson just announced their “Into the Millennium” experience – named after their 1999 album Millennium.

The group will perform on nine dates in July.

The Boys teased the announcement with an Instagram post and then made it official!

Looks like they’re not playing games with our heart, everybody – this is really happening!

