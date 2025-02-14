Celebrating 50 Years of SNL This Weekend

“Saturday Night Live,” the show that brought us Chevy Chase, Adam Sandler, Will Ferrell, the Church Lady, Weekend Update, Celebrity Jeopardy, More Cowbell, and so much more, is turning 50 this year and the show has some very special events planned this weekend to celebrate!

Here’s the lineup:

Friday

Tonight Jimmy Fallon will host “SNL50: The Homecoming Concert” live from Radio City Music Hall. It will stream live on Peacock at 7 p.m. CT and will also play for FREE in select IMAX theaters around the country. The concert will celebrate SNL’s legacy of musical performances, with help from Bad Bunny, Cher, Post Malone, Miley Cyrus, Lady Gaga, Lauryn Hill, The B-52s, and more!

Saturday

NBC will air the documentary “Ladies & Gentlemen… 50 Years of SNL Music” starting at 7 p.m. CT.

At 10:30 p.m., NBC will air the very first episode of SNL, from October 11, 1975. Comedian George Carlin was the host, and Billy Preston and Janis Ian were the musical guests.

Sunday

The main event will happen Sunday night at 7 p.m. CT, with “SNL 50: The Anniversary Special.” It will air live from Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center. There is a long list of celebrities and former cast members who are confirmed to appear: Adam Sandler, Amy Poehler, Andy Samberg, Chevy Chase, Chris Rock, Eddie Murphy, Fred Armisen, Garrett Morris, Jane Curtin, Jason Sudeikis, Jimmy Fallon, Kate McKinnon, Kristen Wiig, Laraine Newman, Maya Rudolph, Molly Shannon, Pete Davidson, Seth Myers, Tina Fey, Tracy Morgan, Will Ferrell, Will Forte, Martin Short, Steve Martin, Tom Hanks, Paul McCartney, Paul Simon, and many others!

Just to get you hyped up, here’s Tina Fey and Amy Poehler on “The Tonight Show” reminiscing about their time on SNL.