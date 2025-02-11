Sheryl Crow’s Top 5 Throwback 2K Songs

Happy birthday to Sheryl Crow!

The singer-songwriter-musician-actress is 63 today!

Crow’s mark on music is undeniable: she’s a Rock & Roll Hall of Famer, has nine Grammy Awards (nominated 32 times!), and has sold more than 50 million albums worldwide.

She has two sons, she’s a breast cancer survivor, and was diagnosed with a benign brain tumor.

In honor of her birthday today, here’s our Top 5 Favorite Sheryl Crow Throwback 2K Songs!

#1 “Soak Up The Sun”

#2 “The First Cut is the Deepest”

#3 “Picture”

#4 “Good is Good”

#5 “Real Gone”

Happy #63 to Sheryl Crow!