Sheryl Crow’s Top 5 Throwback 2K Songs

Sheryl Crow
Sheryl Crow performs on the Home Plate stage on the second day of Extra Innings Festival at Tempe Beach Park on March 2, 2024.

Happy birthday to Sheryl Crow!

The singer-songwriter-musician-actress is 63 today!

Crow’s mark on music is undeniable: she’s a Rock & Roll Hall of Famer, has nine Grammy Awards (nominated 32 times!), and has sold more than 50 million albums worldwide.

She has two sons, she’s a breast cancer survivor, and was diagnosed with a benign brain tumor.

In honor of her birthday today, here’s our Top 5 Favorite Sheryl Crow Throwback 2K Songs!

#1 “Soak Up The Sun”

#2 “The First Cut is the Deepest”

#3 “Picture”

#4 “Good is Good”

#5 “Real Gone”

Happy #63 to Sheryl Crow!

