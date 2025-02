Kelly Clarkson is going to Las Vegas!

She announced a “Studio Sessions” residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

The “American Idol” winner and talk show host announced a total of 18 dates, in July, August, and November. The dates likely work around her talk show schedule.

Clarkson said in a statement, “I’m so excited to be back in Vegas. We’re bringing the studio to the stage this time with Studio Sessions! See y’all there!”

You can grab tickets and get more details by clicking HERE!