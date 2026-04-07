with Chris Cruise


Justin Bieber Wants To Zap Your Zits

@rhode on Instagram
@rhode on Instagram

Justin Bieber is getting ready for his big set at Coachella this weekend – and he also wants to help you with your skincare!

His wife, Hailey Bieber, has announced that her beauty brand Rhode has a new collab with the “Baby” singer.

He helped design their new hydrocolloid pimple stickers!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by rhode skin (@rhode)

A series of posts on Rhode’s Instagram gives a first look at the stickers. They are five different shapes: daisy, mushroom, jelly bean, bubble, and curve. They will be available starting April 13 and will only last through the summer.

Justin Bieber also collaborated on two other products – Peptide Lip Treatment in Carmelized Banana and Peptide Eye Prep in Banana Peel.

You can watch for the items to go on sale on the Rhode’s website, rhodeskin.com.

In the meantime, fans are eagerly awaiting Bieber’s performance at Coachella this Saturday, April 11, and Saturday, April 18.

Continue Reading
You might also like
Entertainment News

Lady Gaga Forced To Cancel Show

Entertainment News

Ariana, Selena, Taylor To Celebrate Record Store Day

Entertainment News

NSYNC’s ‘Bye Bye Bye’ Dance Subject of Lawsuit

Entertainment News

Weezer Has New Music, New Tour

More Stories

Ariana Grande May Be Counting Down To Something…

NeeDoh is the New Webkinz

New Britney Book On The Way

New Music Messaging App Has Major Backing

1 of 198