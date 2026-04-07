Justin Bieber Wants To Zap Your Zits

Justin Bieber is getting ready for his big set at Coachella this weekend – and he also wants to help you with your skincare!

His wife, Hailey Bieber, has announced that her beauty brand Rhode has a new collab with the “Baby” singer.

He helped design their new hydrocolloid pimple stickers!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by rhode skin (@rhode)

A series of posts on Rhode’s Instagram gives a first look at the stickers. They are five different shapes: daisy, mushroom, jelly bean, bubble, and curve. They will be available starting April 13 and will only last through the summer.

Justin Bieber also collaborated on two other products – Peptide Lip Treatment in Carmelized Banana and Peptide Eye Prep in Banana Peel.

You can watch for the items to go on sale on the Rhode’s website, rhodeskin.com.

In the meantime, fans are eagerly awaiting Bieber’s performance at Coachella this Saturday, April 11, and Saturday, April 18.