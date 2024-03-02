5 Things To Look Forward To From Jon Bon Jovi This Year

Happy birthday to John Francis Bongiovi Jr., also known as Jon Bon Jovi!

He is 62 years young today and has been rocking and rolling ever since 1983, when he formed the band Bon Jovi.

We think year #62 is going to be a very good one for Jon Bon Jovi… as he has several fun things in the works! Check them out:

#1 He’s getting his voice back.

Bon Jovi experienced some vocal problems during the band’s 2022 tour. He talked about it recently at the Pollstar Live! conference during a keynote Q&A. “It’s become public knowledge now, but I’ve had major reconstructive surgery in my vocal cords, and I never had anything like this, ever. So it’s been a difficult road, but I found a doctor in Philadelphia who did something called a medialization, because one of my cards was literally atrophied.” He said he’s been rehabbing ever since, and just performed for the first time since the surgery. He took the stage at the MusiCares Person of the Year ceremony, performing with Bruce Springsteen! Bon Jovi’s vocal troubles will also be chronicled in the new Hulu docuseries, “Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story,” due out in April.

#2 New music is on the way!

Bon Jovi also told the Pollstar audience that the new record is done, so he’s been recording while rehabbing. It’s just unclear as to whether he will be able to tour again, but Bon Jovi seems to be optimistic. “So now I just want to get back to two and a half hours a night, four nights a week, before I’m gonna go out there on the road for real. But I’m confident in my doctor,” he said.

#3 He’s going to be in the FastSeat.

Bon Jovi has a date with IndyCar coming up on March 10. He will help lead the field to kickoff the 2024 IndyCar season in St. Petersburg, Florida. He will be IndyCar’s first guest of the season in its Fastest Seat in Sports two-seater that paces the field during race warmup laps. Four-time Indy 500 winner Hello Castroneves will be driving.

#4 He’s opening a Nashville Honky-Tonk!

Bon Jovi’s New Jersey roots run deep, but he’s setting up another homebase in Nashville! He will open JBJ’s Nashville this spring, a massive bar and restaurant in the Lower Broadway entertainment district. It’s supposed to be the tallest and second largest sports bar in that area.

#5 Family weddings in the future!

Bon Jovi’s son Jake Bongiovi is engaged to “Stranger Things” actress Millie Bobby Brown. His son Jesse Bongiovi is also engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Jesse Light. Bon Jovi was asked by E! News in February if he would perform at the weddings, and he replied, “It would be a nice way to recoup some of the money that it’s costing me for one, two, three weddings this year. They’ve all got great partners and we’re looking forward to it.”

So we predict 2024 will be a very big year for Jon Bon Jovi! Happy #62, JBJ!