with Chris Cruise


Remembering Robert Redford

Actor, director, environmentalist has died at age 89

Actor Robert Redford relaxes in the Belle Meade Theater manager's office for the conclusion of the Nashville premiere of his "All the President's Men" movie June 10, 1976. 760610 H

Robert Redford, the accomplished actor and director, has died at age 89.

His publicist Cindi Berger provided a statement to CNN: “Robert Redford passed away on September 16, 2025, at his home in Sundance in the mountains of Utah – the place he loved, surrounded by those he loved. He will be missed greatly. The family requests privacy.”

Redford was a Hollywood heartthrob and had the talent to match. He was known for his roles in “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid,” “All the President’s Men,” “The Way We Were,” “Indecent Proposal,” “Out of Africa,” “Quiz Show,” “Ordinary People,” “Up Close and Personal,” “Lions for Lambs,” and many others.

He was also an award-winning director of films such as “A River Runs Through It” and “The Legend of Bagger Vance.”

His love of film led him to create the Sundance Institute, a nonprofit supporting independent film. It’s known for the annual Sundance Film Festival.

Redford was also passionate about the environment. He lived in Utah and led efforts to preserve the natural landscape.

Redford last appeared on-screen in March of this year, with a cameo in “Dark Winds.”

Redford is survived by his wife, daughters Shauna and Amy and grandchildren.

 

Continue Reading
You might also like
Entertainment News

Coldplay’s Tour Extension Could Surpass Eras Tour Record

Entertainment News

Lady Gaga Extends Her Sold-Out Tour

Entertainment News

Hilary Duff Turns Back To Music

Entertainment News

5 Things To Know About The VMAs

More Stories

Two Pop-Punk Generations Team Up

Justin Bieber Releases Another New Album!

Favorite 2000s Sitcom Gets Reboot

Lady Gaga Battles Vocal Strain, Cancels Concert

1 of 171