Coldplay’s Tour Extension Could Surpass Eras Tour Record

If you didn’t get to see Coldplay this summer, you may get another chance… in 2027!

Chris Martin told the crowd at Wembley Stadium in London that the band is not quite done yet with their Music of the Spheres World Tour.

He said: “This tour has 138 more shows to go. We have a break coming up, and we’ll announce the shows for 2027 soon. But we only have two more this year, and then we’re gonna go and make this really special thing that we’ve been making for years and years, and it’s really good. But shush! I’m telling you that because I want to tell you something I haven’t told anybody else. That’s what it is, OK?”

So let’s break down that big news!

Coldplay launched this tour in 2022 – and the guys have already played more than 200 shows. The tour is already the bestselling tour in history, selling more than 12.3 million tickets. Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour sold 10.2 million. Add in 138 more shows – that’s even more tickets, as Coldplay shows are routinely sold out. Right now, The Eras Tour is the highest-grossing tour ever at just under $2.1 billion. Right now, Coldplay’s tour sits at $1.38 billion – so adding on the additional shows could put Music of the Spheres ahead of Eras. For math nerds, Billboard did a big breakdown of all the numbers and it’s fascinating and mind-boggling all at the same time!

Also worth noting – the addition of 138 shows would bring the tour total to 360, another record. The Eras Tour had 149 shows for comparison, and Elton John’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour had 329.

The other part of Martin’s announcement – they are going to make a really special “thing.” Might that be a new album? Moon Music came out in 2024, before that, Music of the Spheres was released in 2021.

Coldplay will perform the last show on the tour tonight at Wembley Stadium in London, rescheduled from September 8.