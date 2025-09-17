Miley Cyrus Will Spill Some ‘Secrets’

Miley Cyrus’ new song, “Secrets,” comes out on Friday – and it promises to be a very personal and very revealing track!

Cyrus shared a snippet of the song on her Instagram, with her singing the following lyrics: “Anywhere you go, you know I’ll follow.”

Cyrus said several weeks ago that she wrote the song for her dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, for his 64th birthday. Billy Ray said in his own Instagram post that the song was a “gift of music” that featured two of his “favorite musicians” from Fleetwood Mac. Those two musicians are Mick Fleetwood and Lindsey Buckingham.

Miley also recently sat down with Monica Lewinsky on her podcast and said that the new song helped mend fences with her dad. “I wrote this song about my dad because I wanted him to tell me even though there were secrets, even though I didn’t really want to know… I wanted to be the one he felt safe enough to tell me the things that were damning and damaging to the family. I wanted him to think that as a middle child, I’m old enough that I could take some of that,” she said.

There have been tabloid reports about tensions in the family following the divorce of her parents, Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus, in 2022.

