Play These Springy Songs!

Today is the official start of spring! At 11:06 PM Eastern tonight, the terminator, or day-to-night line, will intersect both of the Earth’s poles and the sun will be directly over the equator. That’s the Spring Equinox.

And for all you true intellectual types, here’s why our seasons happen. Earth’s rotational axis is tilted 23.5 degrees relative to the sun. This tilt, combined with our orbit, results in the change of seasons. When the northern hemisphere is pointed away from the sun, we experience winter. We are in-between at the moment, so it’s spring. When the northern hemisphere is pointed toward the sun, it will be summer!

OK, now that you know the science behind it, how about some springy songs to get you in the mood? We selected some great Throwback 2K tunes for this playlist! The songs may bring to mind new beginnings, nicer weather, proms, graduations… the songs all feel fresh and light and airy and to us, that’s what spring is!

“It’s Gonna Be Me” – *NSYNC

“Unwritten” – Natasha Bedingfield

“Put Your Records On” – Corinne Bailey Rae

“Beautiful Day” – U2

“Come in with the Rain” – Taylor Swift

“Yellow” – Coldplay

“Pocketful of Sunshine” – Natasha Bedingfield

“It’s My Life” – Bon Jovi

“I Gotta Feeling” – Black Eyed Peas

“Keep Your Head Up” – Andy Grammer