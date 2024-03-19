with Chris Cruise


Play These Springy Songs!

The new electric train moves through the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden, Tuesday, April 11, 2023. The train, which debuted in December, will save the zoo $35,000 on fuel and maintenance each year. It’s peak zoo blooms with now and there are over 100,000 tulips of various colors. With temperatures in the 70’s, this week is a perfect time for a visit. Bring your camera!Zoo Blooms And Springtime

Today is the official start of spring! At 11:06 PM Eastern tonight, the terminator, or day-to-night line, will intersect both of the Earth’s poles and the sun will be directly over the equator. That’s the Spring Equinox.

And for all you true intellectual types, here’s why our seasons happen. Earth’s rotational axis is tilted 23.5 degrees relative to the sun. This tilt, combined with our orbit, results in the change of seasons. When the northern hemisphere is pointed away from the sun, we experience winter. We are in-between at the moment, so it’s spring. When the northern hemisphere is pointed toward the sun, it will be summer!

OK, now that you know the science behind it, how about some springy songs to get you in the mood? We selected some great Throwback 2K tunes for this playlist! The songs may bring to mind new beginnings, nicer weather, proms, graduations… the songs all feel fresh and light and airy and to us, that’s what spring is!

“It’s Gonna Be Me” – *NSYNC

“Unwritten” – Natasha Bedingfield

“Put Your Records On” – Corinne Bailey Rae

“Beautiful Day” – U2

“Come in with the Rain” – Taylor Swift

“Yellow” – Coldplay

“Pocketful of Sunshine” – Natasha Bedingfield

“It’s My Life” – Bon Jovi

“I Gotta Feeling” – Black Eyed Peas

“Keep Your Head Up” – Andy Grammer

Continue Reading
You might also like
Entertainment News

Watch This Awesome Cover of Britney Spears

Entertainment News

U2 at the Sphere: The Numbers

Entertainment News

See *NSYNC’s Reunion!

Entertainment News

Bon Jovi is BACK!

More Stories

Kesha’s Comeback

2024 Oscars: What You Need To Know

It’s National Cereal Day!

‘Freaky Friday 2’ Is Happening!

1 of 102