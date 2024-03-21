Another Incredible Honor for Elton John

The songwriting duo that is responsible for some of the greatest songs ever written has been honored in a very big way!

Elton John and Bernie Taupin received the Gershwin Prize for Popular Song by The Library of Congress last night in Washington, D.C.

John and Taupin were recognized for having “written some of the most memorable songs of our lives,” said Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden in a statement. “Their careers stand out for the quality and broad appeal of their music and their influence on their fellow artists.”

Their songs include favorites like “Your Song,” “Tiny Dancer,” “Rocket Man,” “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me,” and “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road.”

John performed “Mona Lisas and Mad Hatters” and “Saturday Night’s Alright” at the ceremony. The evening also featured a tribute concert with performances from Brandi Carlile, Annie Lennox, Metallica, Joni Mitchell, and Maren Morris.

John and Taupin first met in 1967 and have been writing music together for over 56 years.

You’ll be able to watch the tribute concert on PBS stations nationwide April 8 at 8 p.m. eastern.

