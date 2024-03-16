Watch This Awesome Cover of Britney Spears

Britney Spears’ song “Baby One More Time” has been reimagined!

You likely know Jack Black as an actor from films like “The Holiday,” “School of Rock,” and “Shallow Hal.” He’s also a pretty great musician and the lead vocalist in the band Tenacious D. He even won a Grammy in 2015 for Best Metal Performance for “Last in Line.”

Right now, he’s also voicing the lead character Po in the film “Kung Fu Panda 4.” He decided to do something different at the film’s premiere – and pulled off a music video recreating “Baby One More Time!” He even had help from some famous friends and co-stars like Bryan Cranston, Dustin Hoffman, Awkwafina, and Ke Huy Quan!

Check it out – dare we say it’s pretty darn good???