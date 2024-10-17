One Direction: “We’re Completely Devastated”

(UPDATED WITH ADDITIONAL QUOTES)

One Direction’s Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, and Niall Horan say they’re processing the loss of their brother.

Liam Payne died Wednesday after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina. A preliminary autopsy revealed he died from multiple internal and external injuries.

The remaining members of One Direction posted to their official Instagram account and said they are grieving.

“We’re completely devastated by the news of Liam’s passing. In time, and when everyone is able to, there will be more to say. But for now, we will take some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother, who we loved dearly. The memories we shared with him will be treasured forever. For now, our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and the fans who loved him alongside us. We will miss him terribly. We love you, Liam. – Louis, Zayn, Niall and Harry

Louis Tomlinson also shared a separate tribute on his own Instagram, saying he was beyond devastated to be writing it.

Tomlinson also vowed to be there for Payne’s 7-year-old son Bear, by being the uncle he needs in his life.

Harry Styles and Niall Horan simply posted a picture of Payne to their accounts, along with a heart emoji.

Horan included a separate slide in his post, saying the loss doesn’t feel real. “Liam had an energy for life and a passion for work that was infectious. He was the brightest in every room and always made everyone feel happy and secure. All the laughs we had over the years, sometimes about the simplest of things, keep coming to mind through the sadness. We got to live out our wildest dreams together and I will cherish every moment we had forever. The bond and friendship we had doesn’t happen often in a lifetime.”

Styles’ mother, Anne Twist, also shared her simple yet poignant thoughts on Instagram, writing just three words.

Zayn Malik posted a sweet picture to his account with the words “Love you bro.” A second slide included Malik’s regret that he would never talk to his friend again. “I have found myself talking out loud to you, hoping you can hear me. I can’t help but think selfishly that there was so many more conversations for us to have in our lives.”

Payne’s death remains under investigation. Hotel staff placed a 911 call shortly before the fall to report Payne appeared to be intoxicated and under the influence of alcohol and drugs, and police were urgently needed. The call was placed at 5:01 p.m. and Payne died about 10 minutes later.