Pink Cancels Concert For Health Reasons

Pink
Pink performs during her Beautiful Trauma World Tour at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Friday, April 26, 2019. 04262019 Pink 23

Pink has canceled her world tour stop in Bern, Switzerland, after consulting with her doctor.

The singer posted on Instagram that she was unable to do the show, but did not say what was wrong.

 

Pink is scheduled to appear next in Copenhagen, Denmark, on July 6. She’ll appear in Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, and Sweden, before returning to the U.S. in August.

Pink also posted on Instagram that her daughter, Willow, was leaving the tour to join a production of  “Bye Bye Birdie.” The two had a sweet discussion backstage at one of her shows.

 

