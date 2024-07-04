Happy 4th of July!

Happy Independence Day!

Let freedom ring, the burgers sizzle, and the fireworks boom!

Today our nation celebrates the 4th of July, the day our country became independent from Great Britain. The Declaration of Independence was adopted on July 4, 1776, and the United States officially became its own nation.

The 4th has been celebrated every day since, but it didn’t become a federal holiday until 1870.

There are many ways to celebrate the day – and we’re willing to bet you’re doing at least one of these today!

Community Celebrations

Many communities across the country throw special July 4th celebrations with parades, carnivals, and fireworks shows.

Backyard Barbecues

Maybe you’re celebrating with food today! Whether you’re grilling up some burgers, steaks, hot dogs or ribs, a barbecue has become one of the best ways to celebrate the 4th with friends and family! Throw in some backyard games, and you’re set!

Flag Fashion

Wearing the red, white, and blue is the perfect way to mark the 4th of July! Mix and match your colors to show your patriotic pride!

Touring & Traveling

Some of you may be taking advantage of the paid days off and starting your summer vacation now! July 4th is usually a great time for a road trip to check out our beautiful country!

Shopping the Sales

For retailers, July 4th is the perfect time to cut prices! Clothes, furniture, appliances… they all tend to go on sale for the July 4th holiday!

Hot Dog Highlight

July 4th wouldn’t be July 4th without Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest at Coney Island. The reigning champion, Joey Chestnut, will not compete this year after he was ruled ineligible because of his partnership with a rival company that makes plant-based hot dogs. Talk about a culinary controversy!

There you have it, six ways to celebrate Independence Day! Happy 4th!