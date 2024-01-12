New Video Gets Us Hyped For Super Bowl

A one minute video has gotten us even more hyped for the Super Bowl LVII halftime show!

Apple Music just released a trailer for Usher’s halftime show, set to his hit song “Yeah!”

The video begins with a gospel music choir, and then cuts to Usher’s song, mixed in with fans’ home movies of the song.

The video ends with the words “One performance. 30 years in the making.”

Usher said back in September that he was excited to finally tackle THE halftime performance. “It’s an honor of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list. I can’t wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they’ve seen from me before.”

Super Bowl LVIII is on Sunday, February 11, at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. NFL playoffs begin this weekend.