Justin Timberlake To Perform FREE Concert

Justin Timberlake will perform a free concert – potentially with new music!

Timberlake made the announcement on his social media accounts. He’ll perform for one night only in his hometown of Memphis, Tennessee, on January 19 at the Orpheum Theatre.

A website directs fans to Ticketmaster, where they can register for free for seats until Monday, January 15. Those who win tickets for the show will be confirmed on January 18.

One sign that Timberlake is planning to unveil new music – he deleted his Instagram feed, which may be a “reset” for his new project.

Timberlake’s last album was “Man of the Woods” in 2018. He reunited with his band NSYNC in September to release the song “Better Place” for the soundtrack of “Trolls Band Together.”