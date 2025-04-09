Have hair like Beyoncé

Is there anything Beyoncé can’t do???

The singer just expanded her haircare line Cécred to Ulta stores nationwide. According to a press release, introducing Cécred is the biggest exclusive hair launch at Ulta… ever!

The Cécred (pronounced like sacred) launched in 2024 with a with a foundation collection of eight products to cleanse, condition, and repair hair.

With this new expansion, Beyoncé fans will not only have better access to her haircare products, stylists at Ulta salons will offer specialty treatments, too.

The partnership has also led to the creation of a dedicated salon event that will launch on May 18 and be held on an ongoing basis across a select 200 Ulta Beauty salon locations called Cécred Sundays. Customers will receive a free gift with a Cécred service.

