Selena Gomez is Engaged!

Selena Gomez
Sept. 15, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Selena Gomez at the 76th Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024 in Los Angeles. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY

Selena Gomez is sharing her happy news – she’s engaged to boyfriend Benny Blanco!

 

She posted pics of the rock on Instagram, plus a cute snap of her now-fiancee kissing her cheek!

The 32-year-old singer-actress has been dating the music producer for at least the past year. They met in 2019 when they collaborated on the single “I Can’t Get Enough” with Tainy and J Balvin.

Gomez told Apple Music earlier this year that her relationship with Blanco was the real deal. “Without getting into too much detail, I think it’s just really important to meet someone that respects you. And I think it’s really nice to also lean on someone who understands the world that I live in. But I’d have to say overall it’s the safest that I feel and it’s been really lovely and I’ve only grown through it, so it’s awesome.”

Gomez’s post is getting all kinds of comments and well-wishes. Blanco wrote “hey wait… that’s my wife.” Taylor Swift commented “yes I will be the flower girl.” And Cardi B wrote “Waiiiitttt hold on 😱😱😱😱😱❤️❤️❤️”

We would just like to vote here, if Swift is a flower girl, we think Martin Short and Steve Martin, her co-stars in “Only Murders in the Building,” should definitely be ushers or groomsmen!

Congrats to the happy couple!

 

