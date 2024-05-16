New Amy Winehouse Movie Hits Theaters This Weekend

A new highly-anticipated movie focused on the life of singer Amy Winehouse hits theaters this weekend.

“Back to Black” is “told through Amy’s eyes and inspired by her deeply personal lyrics, the film explores and embraces the many layers of the iconic artist and the tumultuous love story at the center of one of the most legendary albums of all time,” according to the film’s official synopsis.

It stars Marisa Abela as Winehouse and Jack O’Connell as her ex-husband Blake Fielder-Civil.

The film’s director, Sam Taylor-Johnson, told People Magazine she met with Winehouse’s parents out of respect. “I was making a movie about their daughter, and I felt like it was important to hear them and hear their stories. Some of the things that Janice, her mom, said really helped guide me,” she said.

Winehouse was an English singer and songwriter, with five Grammy Awards to her credit. She struggled with substance abuse and mental illness and died of alcohol poisoning in 2011 at the age of 27.