Eminem is the Father of the Bride

Congratulations to rapper Eminem’s daughter Hailie Jade and her new husband, Evan McClintock!

The two got married this past weekend in Michigan. Hailie posted photos on her Instagram account this morning with the caption, “Waking up a wife this morning.”

TMZ has even more photos from the wedding, including a father-daughter dance. Eminem is shown looking dapper in a black tuxedo with dark sunglasses, very Slim Shady-like.

Hailie and her new husband have been dating since 2016 and got engaged in February 2023.

Congrats to the happy couple!