Get Ready For a Legally Blonde Prequel!

Elle Woods is back!

Amazon Prime Video just announced it will stream a “Legally Blonde” prequel series, titled “Elle.”

The series will follow Elle Woods through her high school years, before she went to Harvard Law School in the “Legally Blonde” movies.

Reese Witherspoon, who originated the role of Elle in the 2001 movie, will serve as executive producer of the new series.

“Fans will get to know how Elle Woods navigated her world as a teenager with her distinct personality and ingenuity, in ways that only our beloved Elle could do. What could be better than that? I’m extremely grateful to the incredible teams at Prime Video and Hello Sunshine – along with our amazing writer Laura Kittrell – for making this dream of mine come true. ‘Legally Blonde’ is back!” said Witherspoon.

We had thought that “Legally Blonde 3” was on the way after Witherspoon posted a video of herself wearing a pink sequin bikini in 2018.

Mindy Kaling was a co-writer for the third movie but told TIME magazine in 2022 that the script was still being worked on and they “did not want to be responsible for ruining what is essentially Reese’s ‘Avengers’ franchise.”

So, while “Legally Blonde 3” looks to be on-hold, at least we can look forward to seeing Elle Woods on the small screen!

Stay tuned for casting news, release date, and more!