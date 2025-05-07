with Chris Cruise


Must Watch: ‘Lose Yourself’ Recreated From Films

Eminem
Eminem performs onstage with Kuniva of D12 for the release party of his new album Relapse at the Sound Board stage in the Motor City Casino in Detroit, on Tuesday, May 19, 2009. Eminem 051909 26

This is quite an impressive feat – so impressive, we had to label it a “must watch!”

A YouTuber has recreated Eminem’s hit song “Lose Yourself” using dialogue and snippets from 331 different movies and TV shows.

The YouTuber is named The Unusual Suspect just posted the new video and told fans they can recommend which one he does next.

He also lists the movies he used, including “Blues Brothers,” “Batman Returns,” “Frozen,” “Gladiator,” and many more.

Check it out!

Continue Reading
You might also like
Entertainment News

Surprise! Rihanna Pregnant With Baby #3

Entertainment News

Jury Selection Begins in Diddy Trial

Entertainment News

Lady Gaga Sets Concert Record As Police Thwart Bomb Attack

Entertainment News

Kelly Clarkson to kick off ‘Today’ concert series

More Stories

Beyoncé Gets Rave Reviews On New Tour

The 2025 Rock Hall Inductees Are…

Happy Birthday Kelly Clarkson!

Rock Hall Inductees To Be Announced In New Way

1 of 154