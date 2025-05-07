Must Watch: ‘Lose Yourself’ Recreated From Films

This is quite an impressive feat – so impressive, we had to label it a “must watch!”

A YouTuber has recreated Eminem’s hit song “Lose Yourself” using dialogue and snippets from 331 different movies and TV shows.

The YouTuber is named The Unusual Suspect just posted the new video and told fans they can recommend which one he does next.

He also lists the movies he used, including “Blues Brothers,” “Batman Returns,” “Frozen,” “Gladiator,” and many more.

Check it out!