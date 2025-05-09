with Chris Cruise


Top 5 Baby Names – Then & Now

The Social Security Administration just revealed the most popular baby names for 2025 and that got us to thinking how much things have changed since the 2000s!

We are Throwback 2K, after all, so we like to flash back!

We checked the records for the most popular baby names 25 years ago in 2000 – and NOT ONE of those names is on the list today!

Check them out:

2000 Most Popular Baby Names

  1. Emily – Jacob
  2. Hannah – Michael
  3. Madison – Matthew
  4. Ashley – Joshua
  5. Sarah – Christopher

2025 Most Popular Baby Names

  1. Olivia – Liam
  2. Emma – Noah
  3. Amelia – Oliver
  4. Charlotte – Theodore
  5. Mia – James

Wow, things sure have changed, right? Check out other years of the most popular names here! 

